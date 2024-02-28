The long-running CBS reality series Survivor returned for a 46th season on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. This season is the fourteenth consecutive season to be filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

The season premiere is titled “This is Where the Legends Are Made.”

The synopsis for the premiere reads, “Eighteen new castaways embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the islands of Fiji; tribes must be the first to crack the code to earn essential camp supplies; three castaways go on a journey away from their new tribes.”

This season’s cast includes a law student, a college coach, a slot machine salesman, a software engineer, a special ed teacher, a musician, and a salon owner.

Season 46 of Survivor once again promises “supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch,” according to US Weekly.

All the information you need to watch the latest episode of Survivor 46 online for free can be seen below.

Survivor 46 Viewing Details

Season Premiere: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: Paramount Plus

How To Watch ‘Survivor 46’ Online

Looking to catch the latest episode of Survivor 46? You can watch it all live online via Paramount Plus. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor 46’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the latest episode of Survivor 46 on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the Paramount Plus app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the season for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.