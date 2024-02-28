Maybe Mark Zuckerberg is human, after all.

The Meta CEO is on a business trip in Asia for meetings in Japan, South Korea, and India. Zuckerberg is on the tour to discuss artificial intelligence services, according to Bloomberg.

While on the trip, Zuckerberg did what any true American would do and swung by a McDonald’s in the area to enjoy a meal.

Zuckerberg chowed down with his wife at a location in Japan and had high praise for the fine establishment. Zuck went as far as to joke that the restaurant deserves a Michelin star.

“Japanese McDonald’s: 10/10. Give these guys a Michelin star,” he joked.

McDonald’s locations in Japan offer unique items that aren’t available in the United States, like a Samurai Mac, which is drenched in soy sauce, a Teritama Burger, which is topped with a fried egg, and an Ebi Filet-O, which is a deep-fried creamy shrimp patty.

Meanwhile, the Zuckerbergs enjoyed some McNuggets, various burgers, fries, edamame, and corn.

And he was lovin’ it.

Zuckerberg will finish his Asian trip in western India for a three-day pre-wedding celebration for billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son.