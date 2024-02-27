Scott Swift, the father of pop megastar Taylor Swift, has been accused of assaulting a member of the paparazzi while the pair were out in Australia.

According to News.com.au, the 71-year-old Swift allegedly slugged a photographer.

Local police said that a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, but did not confirm that it was Taylor’s father.

A spokesperson for Swift released a statement sharing their side of the story.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” Swift’s camp said.

The alleged victim, meanwhile, claimed that they were punched in the face by Scott but did not require any medical attention.

“I was just out on the job chasing Taylor,” he said. “She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security [guards] around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas. Then her dad decided to add to the mix and throw a punch in.

“It was a shock … There was no need for it, the security had it under control. I’ll leave it in the police’s hands now.”

Swift had wrapped up the final leg of her Eras Tour in Australia on Monday night and was seen leaving the Sydney Airport shortly after the alleged incident.