Disney+ New Releases, March 2024: What’s Coming This Month?

Disney+ is kicking the month of March 2024 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with several new projects coming to the streaming service.

Highlights for the month include the streaming debut of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), an animated NHL broadcast for a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins, and the documentary Madu, following Nigerian teen dancer Anthony Madu.

The animated NHL broadcast, NHL Big City Greens Classic, will be reminiscent of Nickelodeon’s animated broadcast for Super Bowl LVIII.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in March 2024.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In March 2024

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in March 2024

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3)—Wednesdays starting March 6

X-Men ’97—Wednesdays starting March 20

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in March 2024

Arriving March 1

Morbius

Arriving March 5

Queens

Arriving March 6

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)

Arriving March 8

Cinderella (2015)

Arriving March 9

NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET)

Arriving March 13

Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Arriving March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

Arriving March 19

Photographer

Arriving March 20

Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

Arriving March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

Arriving March 29

Madu—Disney+ Originals premiere

Renegade Nell—Disney+ Originals premiere