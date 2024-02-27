Disney+ New Releases, March 2024: What’s Coming This Month?

Disney+ is kicking the month of March 2024 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with several new projects coming to the streaming service.
Highlights for the month include the streaming debut of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), an animated NHL broadcast for a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins, and the documentary Madu, following Nigerian teen dancer Anthony Madu.
The animated NHL broadcast, NHL Big City Greens Classic, will be reminiscent of Nickelodeon’s animated broadcast for Super Bowl LVIII.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in March 2024.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In March 2024
Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in March 2024
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3)—Wednesdays starting March 6
- X-Men ’97—Wednesdays starting March 20
Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in March 2024
Arriving March 1
- Morbius
Arriving March 5
- Queens
Arriving March 6
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)
Arriving March 8
- Cinderella (2015)
Arriving March 9
- NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET)
Arriving March 13
- Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)
Arriving March 15
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
Arriving March 19
- Photographer
Arriving March 20
- Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)
- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)
Arriving March 27
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)
- Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)
Arriving March 29
- Madu—Disney+ Originals premiere
- Renegade Nell—Disney+ Originals premiere