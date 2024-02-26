Netflix New Releases This Week: February 26 to March 3, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With February winding down and March about to kick off, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/26/24 – 3/3/24
Available February 26
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy—Netflix Series
Available February 28
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders—Netflix Documentary
- The Mire: Millennium—Netflix Series
- Code 8 Part II—Netflix Film
Available February 29
- A Round of Applause—Netflix Series
- The Tourist: Season 2—Netflix Series
Available March 1
- Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
- Blood & Water: Season 4
- Furies
- Maamla Legal Hai
- My Name Is Loh Kiwan
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
- Spaceman
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
- 2012
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- 21 Bridges
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Disaster Artist
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear
- The Gift
- Godzilla (2014)
- The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
- Love & Basketball
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Out of Africa
- Step Brothers
- Tammy
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- Vampires
- Yesterday
Available March 3
- The Netflix Slam