Netflix New Releases This Week: February 26 to March 3, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With February winding down and March about to kick off, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/26/24 – 3/3/24

Available February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy—Netflix Series

Available February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders—Netflix Documentary

The Mire: Millennium—Netflix Series

Code 8 Part II—Netflix Film

Available February 29

A Round of Applause—Netflix Series

The Tourist: Season 2—Netflix Series

Available March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4

Furies

Maamla Legal Hai

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Spaceman

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Available March 3

The Netflix Slam