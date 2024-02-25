Watch Shane Gillis’ Full Saturday Night Live Monologue (VIDEO)

Shane Gillis returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend as the host after being fired from the cast before every appearing in an episode in 2019. Gillis was fired for previous podcast comments where he was called racist, homophobic, and misogynistic.

In his opening monologue for the February 24 show, Gillis wasted no time addressing his firing.

“I’m here,” Gillis said. “Most of you probably have no idea who I am. I was actually — I was fired from this show a while ago. But, you know, don’t look that up, please. If you don’t know who I am, please don’t Google that. It’s fine. Don’t even worry about it.”

Gillis also joked about coaching sports, his family, and owning a coffee shop.

Among the jokes were Gillis recalling being his “mom’s gay best friend” as a child, and making fun of his dad for being a volunteer assistant women’s basketball coach.

Some of the jokes made the audience uncomfortable, but it is the kind of comedy has helped Gillis return to the top of the stand-up comedy game since his firing. Gillis also appeared in multiple skits throughout the night.