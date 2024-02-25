SAG Awards Results 2024: Complete List Of Winners

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Saturday, February 24, streaming live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Idris Elba hosted the 2024 SAG Awards.

When the night was all said and done, Oppenheimer was the big winner and continued its awards run with victories for Best Film Ensemble, Best Lead Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

On the television side, The Bear led the way with three wins, including Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Male Actor, and Outstanding Female Actor.

Did your favorite film or series pick up any awards?

A full list of the 2024 SAG Awards winners can be seen below.

2024 SAG Awards Results

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Succession

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: The Last of Us

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Mandalorian