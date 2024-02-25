SAG Awards Results 2024: Complete List Of Winners

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Saturday, February 24, streaming live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.
Idris Elba hosted the 2024 SAG Awards.
When the night was all said and done, Oppenheimer was the big winner and continued its awards run with victories for Best Film Ensemble, Best Lead Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.
On the television side, The Bear led the way with three wins, including Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Male Actor, and Outstanding Female Actor.
Did your favorite film or series pick up any awards?
A full list of the 2024 SAG Awards winners can be seen below.
2024 SAG Awards Results
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
- WINNER: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
- WINNER: Succession
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
- WINNER: The Bear
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
- WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
- WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
- Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
- WINNER: Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- WINNER: The Last of Us
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Mandalorian