Prime Video New Releases, March 2024: Full List Of New Films & Series’

Prime Video is kicking off the month the only way it knows how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in March 2024!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights for March are the remake of Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the comedy Ricky Stanicky with Zac Efron and John Cena, and the documentary Frida about the life of well-known painter Frida Kahlo.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in March 2024.

Everything Coming To Prime Video In March 2024

March 1 A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Angela’s Ashes (2000)

At First Sight (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blackfish (2013)

Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Catwoman (2004)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

How High (2001)

How High 2 (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition (2007)

RBG (2018)

Return to Me (2000)

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Safe House (2012)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Super 8 (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

This Is The End (2013)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waterworld (1995)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

March 3 Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015) March 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) March 7 Divergent (2014)

Marlowe (2023)

Ricky Stanicky (2024) – Amazon Original March 12 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)

March 14 Frida (2024) – Amazon Original

Invincible (2024) – Season 2, Part 2 – Amazon Original March 17 The Captive (2014)

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023) March 19 Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (2024) – Amazon Original

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) March 21 Road House (2024)- Amazon Original March 23 Wrath of Man (2021)

March 26 Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (2024) – Amazon Original March 28 American Rust: Broken Justice (2024) – Amazon Original

The Baxters (Season 1) (2024) – Amazon Original March 29 The Imitation Game (2014) March 31 Battle Royale (2001)