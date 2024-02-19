Netflix New Releases This Week: February 19 to February 25, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With February in full swing, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/19/24 – 2/25/24
Available February 19
- Little Angel: Volume 4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy—Netflix Series
Available February 20
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out—Netflix Comedy
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Available February 21
- Can I Tell You A Secret?—Netflix Documentary
Available February 22
- Avatar: The Last Airbender—Netflix Family
- Southpaw
Available February 23
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6—Netflix Documentary
- Mea Culpa—Netflix Film
- Through My Window: Looking at You—Netflix Film
Available February 24
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—Netflix Live Event
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Real World: Season 9