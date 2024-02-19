Netflix New Releases This Week: February 19 to February 25, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With February in full swing, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/19/24 – 2/25/24

Available February 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy—Netflix Series

Available February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out—Netflix Comedy

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Available February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret?—Netflix Documentary

Available February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender—Netflix Family

Southpaw

Available February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6—Netflix Documentary

Mea Culpa—Netflix Film

Through My Window: Looking at You—Netflix Film

Available February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—Netflix Live Event

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9