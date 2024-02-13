The Truth Behind Ice Spice’s Controversial ‘Demonic’ Super Bowl Pendant

Rapper Ice Spice caused quite a stir on social media during Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The rapper was frequently spotted on camera in a suite with Taylor Swift and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce to cheer on Swift’s boyfriend and Kelce’s brother, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers.

Ice Spice was a part of multiple memes but was also accused of something darker.

Social media blew up with accusations of “devil worship” and a “demonic” pendant that the rapper was wearing. That’s nothing new for social media, but finding the truth is easy.

Ice Spice throwing up devil signs, while wearing her Balenciaga & Upside down cross at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/p431F0equt — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 12, 2024

As it turns out, the pendant the Bronx native was wearing was a gift from rapper Playboi Carti.

According to TMZ, the piece was designed by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss. The pendant is made from black gold, which is “a new material that’s been developed and which Alex is using in a forthcoming collection.”

It is loaded with baby pink sapphires. And, no, there are no devil ties to it.

So to all of the conspiracy theorists out there: we’re sorry.