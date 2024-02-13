Jon Biden made his highly-anticipated return to The Daily Show on Monday Night, and he wasted no time going right at President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner/former president Donald Trump.

“What the f—k are we doing here, people?” Stewart said about the 2024 presidential election.

“They are objectively old! They are at the age where there are no more age-related milestones to hit. They got their AARP cards, they got social security, they got their movie discounts.”

Biden, who is 81, and Trump, who is 77, will be at the top of the ticket for their respective parties when the November election rolls around.

Like many Americans, Stewart believes it’s time to get some new faces in politics as we prepare for an election with the two oldest candidates in history to run for President of the United States.

“We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency in this country in the history of this country,” Stewart said. “They are the oldest people ever to run for president — breaking by only four years the record that they set!

“They’re both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world. What’s crazy is thinking that we are the ones as voters who must silence concerns and criticisms. It is the candidates’ job to assuage concerns, not the voters’ job not to mention [them].”

The former host returned for the 2024 election cycle after a 9-year hiatus and will host the show every Monday night beginning February 12. The Daily Show will rotate hosts on the remaining nights of the week.

Stewart will also be tasked with developing talent as executive producer.

The Daily Show has been without a full-time host since Trevor Noah stepped down in 2022.

Since Noah’s departure, The Daily Show has been hosted by a rotating cycle of comedians and celebrities, including Sarah Silverman, Charlamagne Tha God, Michelle Wolff, Desus Nice, Roy Wood Jr., Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, and more.