Netflix New Releases This Week: February 12 to February 18, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With February in full swing, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/12/24 – 2/18/24

Available February 13

Kill Me If You Dare—Netflix Film

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3—Netflix Documentary

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All—Netflix Comedy

Available February 14

A Soweto Love Story—Netflix Film

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3—Netflix Series

The Heartbreak Agency—Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 6—Netflix Series

Players—Netflix Film

Available February 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2—Netflix Series

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas—Netflix Series

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel—Netflix Documentary

Ready, Set, Love—Netflix Series

The Vince Staples Show—Netflix Series

Available February 16

The Abyss—Netflix Film

Comedy Chaos—Netflix Series

Einstein and the Bomb—Netflix Documentary

Warrior: Seasons 1-3