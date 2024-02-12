Netflix New Releases This Week: February 12 to February 18, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With February in full swing, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/12/24 – 2/18/24
Available February 13
- Kill Me If You Dare—Netflix Film
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3—Netflix Documentary
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All—Netflix Comedy
Available February 14
- A Soweto Love Story—Netflix Film
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3—Netflix Series
- The Heartbreak Agency—Netflix Film
- Love Is Blind: Season 6—Netflix Series
- Players—Netflix Film
Available February 15
- AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2—Netflix Series
- The Catcher Was a Spy
- Crossroads
- House of Ninjas—Netflix Series
- Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel—Netflix Documentary
- Ready, Set, Love—Netflix Series
- The Vince Staples Show—Netflix Series
Available February 16
- The Abyss—Netflix Film
- Comedy Chaos—Netflix Series
- Einstein and the Bomb—Netflix Documentary
- Warrior: Seasons 1-3