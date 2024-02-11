List Of Performers Rumored To Join Usher On Stage At Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 is set to go down on Sunday night in Las Vegas. For NFL fans, it is the most anticipated event every year. Of course, the game is also wildly popular with non-football fans.

Thanks to the anticipated commercials and spectacular halftime shows, people from all walks of life tune in.

This year, Usher will handle the duties of the halftime show, but there has been added speculation of who could join him on the field for his performance.

Now, we have some of that information thanks to The Sun.

The long awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show is here🔥🔥💃🏻 guess who will be performing live at the #GhanaSB53Party 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/DlFP9mult8 — 𝑽𝒆𝒓𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒂𝒏 (@IamVerlardean) February 10, 2024

And no, it won’t be Taylor Swift.

According to the report, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, and Justin Bieber could be among those who join him for the halftime show.

Fans have been speculating about which performers may join him onstage, and now Lil Jon and Ludacris have been confirmed, but there may be more, according to sources. “There have been a lot of different plans for the slot in recent months, everything from Cirque du Soleil performers to a drone show which was cut,” an insider said. “It’s already an expensive set, and some things were just out of budget for the team. “But it’s still set to be a huge performance with huge laminates with lights and special guests being brought out, but there could still be last-minute changes.”

While the rumors have not 100 percent been confirmed, it’s clear that Usher is planning to bring other music superstars on stage to perform his biggest hits.

Super Bowl 58 officially kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, while Usher should hit the stage around 8:00 p.m. ET.