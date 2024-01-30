Burger King Adding 2 New Menu Items Including ‘Candied Bacon Whopper’

Burger King is set to introduce two new menu items in February.

According to USA TODAY, the fast food chain is adding the Candied Bacon Whopper and Fiery Big Fish sandwich to its menu at participating locations.

The Candied Bacon Whopper hit the menu on January 29, while the Fiery Big Fish will be introduced on February 14.

The Candied Bacon Whopper features sweet bacon jam, candied bacon, crispy onions, and garlic aioli. The burger reportedly has “a little spicy kick.”

The Fiery Big Fish comes with lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and a spicy glaze on a brioche-style bun.

The spicy take on the fish sandwich comes just in time for Lent.

In addition to the Candied Bacon Whopper and Fiery Big Fish, Burger King’s social media accounts teased another announcement is coming on February 5.

The video showed various ingredients, including brisket, guacamole, and more.

It will be interesting to see what Burger King has lined up for the coming month, but anytime there is brisket involved you can sign me up.