‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Live Stream: Watch Joey Graziadei’s Season Online

The Bachelor returned for its 28th season on Monday, January 22, with 28-year-old Joey Graziadei, a teaching tennis pro from Pennsylvania, searching for love.

Graziadei captured the heart of America after finishing as the runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelorette, starring Charity Lawson.

On the season premiere, 32 women — including a set of sisters — introduced themselves to Joey with the hope of going the distance and coming away with a proposal and husband. At the end of the season premiere, only 22 women remained in contention for Joey’s heart.

Each week, Joey will go on dates with the contestants — either group dates or one-on-ones — as he decides who will get a rose and continue to the next week. Those who do not get a rose are eliminated.

How can you watch Joey’s journey on season 28 of The Bachelor?

All of the information you need to watch The Bachelor can be seen below.

The Bachelor Viewing Details

Date: Monday, January 29, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (check local listings)

Starring: Joey Graziadei

How To Watch The Bachelor Live Stream Online

You can watch The Bachelor online via ABC’s website. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream The Bachelor online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

You can also watch The Golden Wedding through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue package includes ABC and costs $25 a month, but like DIRECTV NOW you can sign up for a free seven-day trial and if you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note ABC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, L.A., New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Raleigh-Durham.

How To Live Stream The Bachelor on Mobile

If you would like to live stream The Bachelor on your phone, tablet or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the ABC App. The ABC App is available on the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Fire. Once you download the app, log in with your cable provider information.

You can also watch the TV show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch The Bachelor special for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.