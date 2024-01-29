Netflix New Releases This Week: January 29 to February 4, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! As January wraps up and we ring in February, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/29/24 – 2/4/24

Available January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime – Netflix Family

Available January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down – Netflix Comedy

Available January 31

Alexander the Great – Netflix Documentary

Baby Bandito – Netflix Series

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 – Netflix Anime

WIL – Netflix Film

Available February 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda!—Netflix Series

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

The Other Boleyn Girl

Available February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU—Netflix Series

Orion and the Dark—Netflix Family

Plus One

Available February 3

Ready Player One