Netflix New Releases This Week: January 29 to February 4, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! As January wraps up and we ring in February, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/29/24 – 2/4/24
Available January 29
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime – Netflix Family
Available January 30
- Jack Whitehall: Settle Down – Netflix Comedy
Available January 31
- Alexander the Great – Netflix Documentary
- Baby Bandito – Netflix Series
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 – Netflix Anime
- WIL – Netflix Film
Available February 1
- ¡Sálvese quien pueda!—Netflix Series
- American Assassin
- Anaconda
- Enough
- Fury
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Moneyball
- Pacific Rim
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
- Shot Caller
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Tom and Jerry (2021)
- X
- Young Sheldon: Season 6
- The Other Boleyn Girl
Available February 2
- Let’s Talk About CHU—Netflix Series
- Orion and the Dark—Netflix Family
- Plus One
Available February 3
- Ready Player One