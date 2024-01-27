WWE Royal Rumble Live Stream 2024: Start Time, Matches, & Viewing Info

WWE returns on Saturday night with the 2024 Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

It marks the second Royal Rumble to be held at Tropicana Field, but the first with fans since the 2021 event was held without a crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the 37th Royal Rumble in WWE history and features wrestlers from the Raw and SmackDown brands.

Throughout the night, there will be the 30-man Royal Rumble match, the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, and matches for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and WWE United States Championship match.

The winner of the men’s Royal Rumble match will get to choose whether to challenge for Raw’s World Heavyweight Championship or SmackDown’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, while the women’s Royal Rumble winner will get to choose between the Raw Women’s World Championship or Smackdown WWE Women’s Championship.

All the information you need for the upcoming event can be seen below.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Start Time: 7:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: Peacock

Location: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Live Stream: Stream 1

2024 Royal Rumble Match Card

Men’s Royal Rumble match — 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania XL

— 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania XL Women’s Royal Rumble match — 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women’s world championship match at WrestleMania XL

— 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women’s world championship match at WrestleMania XL Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight — Fatal four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

— Fatal four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens — Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

How To Watch The 2024 Royal Rumble Online

Want to watch the WWE Royal Rumble live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock Premium costs just $5.99 a month and includes live coverage from NBC networks, WWE programming, Premier League, cycling, Pro Motocross, and NTT IndyCar Series—plus all of our Premium movies, TV shows, and more.