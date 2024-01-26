Prime Video New Releases, February 2024: Full List Of New Films & Series’

Prime Video is kicking off the month the only way it knows how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in February 2024!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

The highlight of the month is the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Luckily for viewers who have been anticipating its release, all eight episodes of its premiere season will launch at the same time on February 2.

If you’re into celebrity relationships, This is Me… Now: A Love Story is a new behind-the-scenes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck documentary.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in February 2024.

Everything Coming To Prime Video In February 2024

Amazon Prime Video Series Releasing in February

2nd February

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Global Original)

23rd February

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional

28th February

Dead in the Water (UK Original)

29th February

Reina Roja (Spanish Original)

TBA

The Grand Tour: Sand Job (UK Original)

TBA

Hot Mess Summer (UK Original)

TBA

Married to the Game (UK Original)

Amazon Prime Video Movies Releasing in February

7th February

The Real Line of Duty

9th February

Upgraded (Original Movie)

14th February

Puppy Love

16th February

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story

19th February

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (Global Original)