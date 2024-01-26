Prime Video New Releases, February 2024: Full List Of New Films & Series’

Prime Video is kicking off the month the only way it knows how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in February 2024!
For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
The highlight of the month is the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Luckily for viewers who have been anticipating its release, all eight episodes of its premiere season will launch at the same time on February 2.
If you’re into celebrity relationships, This is Me… Now: A Love Story is a new behind-the-scenes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck documentary.
Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in February 2024.
Everything Coming To Prime Video In February 2024
Amazon Prime Video Series Releasing in February
2nd February
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Global Original)
23rd February
Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional
28th February
Dead in the Water (UK Original)
29th February
Reina Roja (Spanish Original)
TBA
The Grand Tour: Sand Job (UK Original)
TBA
Hot Mess Summer (UK Original)
TBA
Married to the Game (UK Original)
Amazon Prime Video Movies Releasing in February
7th February
The Real Line of Duty
9th February
Upgraded (Original Movie)
14th February
Puppy Love
16th February
This Is Me…Now: A Love Story
19th February
Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (Global Original)