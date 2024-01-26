George Carlin Estate Sues Creator Of AI-Generated Stand-Up Special

The George Carlin estate is suing the podcast outlet Dudesy and podcasters/comedians Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen.

The Carlin estate and its executor, Jerold Hamza, are named plaintiffs in the suit, alleging violations of Carlin’s right of publicity and copyright. The lawsuit asks a Los Angeles federal court judge to remove the audio special.

The AI-generated stand-up special, titled George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead, was released on YouTube on January 9.

“None of the Defendants had permission to use Carlin’s likeness for the AI-generated ‘George Carlin Special,’ nor did they have a license to use any of the late comedian’s copyrighted materials,” the lawsuit claims.

After its release, Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, ripped the special on social media.

In a new statement, Kelly says the special is “a poorly executed facsimile cobbled together by unscrupulous individuals to capitalize on the extraordinary goodwill my father established with his adoring fanbase.”

AI-generated comedy, photos, and songs have become increasingly popular since the AI boom in 2023, and this lawsuit will likely be one of many to come.