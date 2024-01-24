Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show.

On Wednesday, January 24, Comedy Central announced that Stewart would return to the show for the 2024 US presidential election cycle.

The former host returns after a 9-year hiatus and will host the show every Monday night beginning February 12. The Daily Show will rotate hosts on the remaining nights of the week.

Stewart will also be tasked with developing talent as executive producer.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president and chief executive officer of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement, via Bloomberg.

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

The Daily Show has been without a full-time host since Trevor Noah stepped down in 2022.

Since Noah’s departure, The Daily Show has been hosted by a rotating cycle of comedians and celebrities, including Sarah Silverman, Charlamagne Tha God, Michelle Wolff, Desus Nice, Roy Wood Jr., Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, and more.