Disney+ New Releases, February 2024: What’s Coming This Month?

Disney+ is kicking the month of February 2024 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2024.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In February 2024

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in February 2024 Genius: MLK/X (Season 4)—Fridays starting Feb. 2 Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in February 2024 Arriving February 2 Pixar’s Self—Disney+ Originals short premiere Arriving February 3 Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) Arriving February 5 Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold Arriving February 7 The Marvels

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels—Disney+ Originals premiere Arriving February 9 Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) Arriving February 13 The Space Race Arriving February 14 Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures—Disney+ Original Arriving February 20 Operation Arctic Cure Arriving February 21 Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3)—Disney+ Originals premiere Arriving February 28 Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)

Iwájú—Disney+ Originals premiere

Iwájú: A Day Ahead—Disney+ Originals premiere