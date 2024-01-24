Disney+ New Releases, February 2024: What’s Coming This Month?

Disney+ is kicking the month of February 2024 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2024.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In February 2024
Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in February 2024
- Genius: MLK/X (Season 4)—Fridays starting Feb. 2
Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in February 2024
Arriving February 2
- Pixar’s Self—Disney+ Originals short premiere
Arriving February 3
- Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2)
Arriving February 5
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold
Arriving February 7
- The Marvels
- Assembled: The Making of The Marvels—Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving February 9
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)
Arriving February 13
- The Space Race
Arriving February 14
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures—Disney+ Original
Arriving February 20
- Operation Arctic Cure
Arriving February 21
- Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3)—Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving February 28
- Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)
- Iwájú—Disney+ Originals premiere
- Iwájú: A Day Ahead—Disney+ Originals premiere