Disney+ New Releases, February 2024: What’s Coming This Month?

Disney+ is kicking the month of February 2024 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2024.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In February 2024

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in February 2024

  • Genius: MLK/X (Season 4)—Fridays starting Feb. 2

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in February 2024

Arriving February 2

  • Pixar’s Self—Disney+ Originals short premiere

Arriving February 3

  • Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2)

Arriving February 5

  • Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold

Arriving February 7

  • The Marvels
  • Assembled: The Making of The Marvels—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving February 9

  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)

Arriving February 13

  • The Space Race

Arriving February 14

  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures—Disney+ Original

Arriving February 20

  • Operation Arctic Cure

Arriving February 21

  • Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3)—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving February 28

  • Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)
  • Iwájú—Disney+ Originals premiere
  • Iwájú: A Day Ahead—Disney+ Originals premiere
