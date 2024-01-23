The 2024 Oscars are set to go down on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. On Tuesday, January 23, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the highly-anticipated nominees.

To the surprise of no one, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer led the way with a whopping 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie also had a strong showing with 8 nominations, including a surprising nod for Best Supporting Actress with America Ferrera.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live on ABC.

Did your favorite film earn an Oscar nod?

A full look at the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards can be seen below.

2024 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Live-Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Score

Laura Karpman, American Fiction

John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhaze (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George

What Was I Made For? from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon