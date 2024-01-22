Netflix New Releases This Week: January 22 to January 28, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! As January begins to wind down, plenty of new shows and films will be added to the streaming service, and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights are a new comedy special from Jacqueline Novak titled Get on Your Knees, season 8 of Queer Eye, and the series Griselda, detailing the life of drug queenpin Griselda Blanco starring Sofia Vergara.

For sports fans, Netflix will also bring a new sports documentary, Six Nations: Full Contact, which provides behind-the-scenes footage and story-telling from the 2023 Guinness Six Nations — Europe’s greatest rugby tournament. The series comes from the producers of the wildly successful and popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/22/24 – 1/28/24

Available January 22

Not Quite Narwhal, season 2 – Netflix Family

Available January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – Netflix Comedy

Train to Busan

Available January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact – Netflix Documentary

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye, season 8 – Netflix Series

Available January 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner, season 4

Griselda – Netflix Series

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – Netflix Series

Available January 27

Doctor Slump – Netflix Series