Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested For Domestic Violence In Dominican Republic

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is in trouble with the law once again.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is behind bars in the country’s capital of Santo Domingo after being arrested on Wednesday on domestic violence charges. The incident involved his girlfriend, Yailin la Mas Viral.

The 27-year-old will face a judge on Thursday to determine whether he should be released on bond or remain behind bars.

Just a few months ago, in October, Hernandez was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting two music producers while he was recording a song.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Dominican Republic For Domestic Violence | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/DApAPGArf4 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 18, 2024

Of course, the controversial rapper was famously arrested in 2018 and faced a minimum of 47 years in prison after being arrested on racketeering, weapons, and gun charges for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

However, he only served two years behind bars for cooperating with federal authorities.

Before bursting onto the scene as a viral sensation, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to one count of use of a child in a sexual performance for allegedly filming himself with a 13-year-old girl in 2015.

If you are someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can reach out for help at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799. SAFE or text “START” to 88788.