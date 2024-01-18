Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus took to social media on Thursday morning to share some frightening news with her followers.

Cori, who is only 24 years old, shared the news that she suffered from a “severe stroke.” She shared the news on Instagram in a post from the hospital.

“I had a severe stroke this [morning],” Cori wrote. “I started breaking down crying when they told me. Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Roommates, we are keeping Cori Broadus lifted in prayer after she revealed that she suffered a severe stroke this morning. We are sending love and light her way and wishing her a full recovery. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/5DHKJORucA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 18, 2024

She shared a series of posts from the hospital, so it appears that she is still receiving medical treatment and is under medical care while she begins her recovery.

It was just last year that Cori revealed she was diagnosed with lupus when she was only 6 years old.

We wish Cori a full and speedy recovery.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.