The Super Bowl 58 pre-game festivities are beginning to take shape.

Ahead of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the NFL and Roc Nation announced the trio of performers who will provide the pre-game entertainment for the Big Game.

Country music star Reba McEntire has been given the honor of singing the national anthem at Allegiant Stadium, while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.” Andra Day will perform “Life Every Voice and Sing.”

“I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time,” McEntire said after the announcement.

Of course, we previously knew that Usher would perform the halftime show which will be co-executive produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins.

Emmy winner Adam Blackstone, meanwhile, will produce and arrange the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Super Bowl 58 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024.