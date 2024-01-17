Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained In Munich For ‘Unregistered’ Watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly detained at the Munich Airport on Wednesday. What led to his reported three-hour detainment? An “unregistered” luxury watch that he was trying to take through customs.

According to TMZ, Schwarzenegger could be auctioning off the watch in Austria tomorrow.

After failing to properly declare the watch, Schwarzenegger was hauled off to an ATM to pre-pay taxes on the watch. The incident was described as an “incompetent shakedown.”

Schwarzenegger went through the inconvenience because the ATM at the airport had a low limit. He was also taken to a bank, but the bank was closed.

From the report:

That should’ve been the end of the story … except the ATM had too low a limit — the taxes ended up costing AS $10,613 — and the bank was closed too! The group headed back to the airport, and another officer brought a new, working credit card machine. The watch is expected to be auctioned off for the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative.