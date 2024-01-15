Netflix New Releases This Week: January 15 to January 21, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! For the first week of the new year, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/15/24-1/21/24

January 15:

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

January 16:

Cats (2019)

January 17:

End of the Line

Freaks

January 18:

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

January 19:

Love is Blind: Sweden

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2

Mi soledad tiene alas

Sixty Minutes

January 20:

Captivating the King

The Real World: Season 16