George Carlin is one of the greatest comics of all time.

A lot of Carlin’s social commentary and jokes are as relatable today as they were when he first released them decades ago. And now, there are some new Carlin jokes out on the internet.

An AI-generated stand-up special was released on YouTube titled George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead.

Carlin passed away on June 22, 2008, at age 71 in Santa Monica, California.

The AI-generated special sounds exactly like George Carlin, with the same cadence and vocal inflection. He cracks jokes about religion, mass shootings, streaming platforms, Elon Musk, and more.

The AI special received some positive reviews, but Carlin’s daughter Kelly is not among those who appreciated the efforts. Kelly ripped the special and use of AI for attempting to recreate her father’s genius.

She sounded off on the special in a series of tweets on X.

“My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain, and imagination. No machine will ever replace his genius. These AI-generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again,” Kelly wrote.

“Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself. Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there. Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to? But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere.”

The AI stand-up was part of the podcast Dudesy, hosted by Will Saddo and Chad Kultgen, and Kelly’s comments have received plenty of support. As enjoyable and interesting as AI may be, you have to admit it is a bit weird to see it being used in ways like this.

Now, imagine if that was your late father, and you heard someone recreating his voice for views. Something tells me we would all feel some type of way.