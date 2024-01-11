Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday morning for an emotional sit-down interview.

Isabella, 19, revealed that she is battling a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastomas.

She was diagnosed in October 2023.

Strahan also shared the news on social media.

“Today my daughter [Isabella] joined [Robin Roberts] and myself for an interview about the journey she has been going through on [GMA],” Strahan wrote. “I love you Isabella and I’m always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

Today my daughter @IsabellaStrahan joined @RobinRoberts and myself for an interview about the journey she has been going through on @GMA. ❤️❤️❤️ I love you Isabella and I’m always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!! 📸 ABC/Heidi… pic.twitter.com/6BjSfenPV5 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 11, 2024

Isabella, who is a freshman at the University of Southern California, said that she will begin chemotherapy in February.

Since her diagnosis, Isabella said she has dealt with dizziness, and “it was difficult” to keep everything quiet over the past two months.

Strahan also shared his support for his daughter and her battle during the pre-recorded interview.

“I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle,” he said. “She is going to crush this.

“I know this has been tough, but you keep living Isabella. We love you. We’re here for you and you got this.”

Isabella underwent brain surgery in late October which was followed by six weeks of radiation treatment. She will begin her chemotherapy treatment in February at Duke University, where her twin sister Sophia is enrolled, so she will have a close support system through every step of her journey.