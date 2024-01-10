UPDATE: Darnell Ferguson’s arrest stems from an alleged incident involving his estranged wife, Tatahda Ferguson, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

According to a Kentucky Court of Justice case memo, Ferguson “unlawfully entered victim’s (Tatahda Ferguson) residence. Once inside, [Ferguson] began yelling at victim and punching walls, causing damage to victim’s residence (estimated damage under $500). [Ferguson] also grabbed victim by the neck with both hands and intentionally impeded the victim’s breathing. As [Ferguson] strangled victim, he stated he would kill her.”

“Victim reported she was unable to breathe and lost consciousness. When victim regained consciousness, she was on the floor and [Ferguson] then ripped off the victim’s shorts, causing a scratch to victim’s upper thigh. After ripping victim’s shorts, [Ferguson] demanded to see victim’s private area and told victim she was his and no one else’s. Victim reported [Ferguson’s] actions placed her in fear of being sexually assaulted. Before [Ferguson] left residence, he took victim’s credit card/debit card and victim’s identification card.”

One of the Food Network’s biggest stars ended up behind bars. Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on a slew of charges, including felony strangulation and felony burglary.

Ferguson was booked into Louisville Metro Jail, according to TMZ.

Along with the two felony charges, Ferguson faces five misdemeanors – assault, menacing, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and theft receipt of stolen credit and debit card.

WLKY reports an emergency protection order was filed on January 2, but it’s unclear if that is related to his arrest.

No details about the incident that led to his arrest have been revealed.

Ferguson is the host of Food Network’s Superchef Grudge Match, where top chefs from around the country compete in the kitchen to squash their beef while putting their most prized knife on the line.

He has also appeared on Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions, along with The Big Holiday Food Fight and Food Fantasies on OWN.