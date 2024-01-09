Pete Davidson is back.

On Tuesday, January 9, the Davidson returned to Netflix with his new stand-up comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli.

Davidson previously released the special Pete Davidson: Alive from New York on the streaming platform in 2020, along with Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends in 2022 which featured some of his friends from the comedy world sharing short sets.

Davidson’s new special is packed with jokes from beginning to end, with stories about his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio, a Make-A-Wish scenario gone wrong, and being high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

It’s the latest step in Davidson’s evolution as a stand-up comic.

You can check out everything you need to know to catch Turbo Fonzarelli below.

Pete Davidson ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 3:00 AM EST

Synopsis: “From his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio to the disturbing gift he got from a stalker, comedian Pete Davidson cuts loose in this stand-up special.”