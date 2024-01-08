Netflix New Releases This Week: January 8 to January 14, 2024

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! For the first week of the new year, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights are the additions of seasons 1 through 6 of This Is Us, Pete David’s new stand-up special Turbo Fonzarelli, and season 2 of the tennis docuseries Break Point.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/1/24-1/7/24

Available January 8

This Is Us, seasons 1-6

Available January 9

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli

Available January 10

Break Point, season 2 – Netflix Documentary

The Trust: A Game of Greed – Netflix Series

Available January 11

Champion – Netflix Series

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 – Netflix Family

Available January 12

Lift – Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Sweden – Netflix Series