Tiffany Haddish was back on stage for a Christmas comedy event and she brought some new material that centered around her misfortunes earlier in the year.

Haddish appeared at The Laugh Factory’s annual stand-up comedy event and joked about her DUI arrest and the “beautiful” Beverly Hills jails — all while in costume as Mrs. Claus. Haddish was arrested in November after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel.

The 44-year-old pled not guilty to two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08 BAC last week.

Well played.

This isn’t the first time that Haddish joked about her arrest, and it won’t be the last. It’s good to see her using a negative experience as a way to work out some new bits for her stage routine.

And as Haddish previously said, the DUI arrest is something she doesn’t want to run from because everyone needs to see all sides of her as a person.

“It’s important for my fans and the people who come every single year to be genuine, honest and let them know, ‘Hey, I’m a human being. I’m not perfect and I make mistakes,” she said.