Netflix New Releases This Week: December 25 to December 31, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! For the final week of December, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/25/23-12/31/23

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon — NETFLIX COMEDY

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry — NETFLIX FILM

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 28

Pokemon Concierge — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 29

Berlin — NETFLIX SERIES

December 31

Blippi Wonders, Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker, Seasons 3-4