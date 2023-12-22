Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked inside of his Malibu home by a woman, who is reportedly his neighbor.

TMZ reported the news that the Two and a Half Men star’s neighbor broke into Sheen’s home and attempted to strangle the actor with his shirt before returning to her home.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but Sheen was not transported to the hospital.

“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

The neighbor — identified as 47-year-old Electra Schrock — was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary. A motive for the attack was not initially reported.

However, Sheen told authorities that he believes the woman squirted a sticky liquid on his vehicle a few days ago before returning to dump trash in front of his door the day before the attack.

