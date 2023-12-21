Comedian Jo Koy Set To Host 2024 Golden Globes

After reports of multiple stand-up comedians turning down their offer, the 81st Annual Golden Globes have landed one of the top comedians in the world.

Ko announced that he will be serving as the host for the 2024 Golden Globes.

The ceremony will air on CBS on January 7.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special,” Koy said in a statement. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud.

“Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

Counting down the days until @Jokoy hosts the 81st Annual #GoldenGlobes Join us on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 ET | 5 PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/5062yKXDK7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 21, 2023

The awards were reportedly turned down by stars like Chris Rock and Ali Wong.

The 52-year-old Koy has multiple stand up comedy specials on Netflix, has appeared in multiple films, and host the podcast The Michel Yo and Jo Koy Show. Koy credits other comedians like Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock, and Steve Martin as his influences.

The 2024 Golden Globes will be Koy’s awards show hosting debut.