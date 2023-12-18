Netflix New Releases This Week: December 18 to December 24, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December in full swing there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/18/23-12/24/23
December 18
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
December 19
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 20
Cindy La Regia: The High School Years — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar— NETFLIX SERIES
Maestro — NETFLIX FILM
Taming the Shrewd 2 — NETFLIX FILM
December 21
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand — NETFLIX SERIES
Supa Team 4: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM
December 22
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire — NETFLIX FILM
December 24
A Vampire in the Family — NETFLIX FILM
The Manny — NETFLIX SERIES