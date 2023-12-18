Netflix New Releases This Week: December 18 to December 24, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December in full swing there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/18/23-12/24/23

December 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

December 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I — NETFLIX COMEDY

December 20

Cindy La Regia: The High School Years — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar— NETFLIX SERIES

Maestro — NETFLIX FILM

Taming the Shrewd 2 — NETFLIX FILM

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand — NETFLIX SERIES

Supa Team 4: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire — NETFLIX FILM

December 24

A Vampire in the Family — NETFLIX FILM

The Manny — NETFLIX SERIES