Jason Momoa’s company Mananalu Water has something special in store for the highly-anticipated release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The company has released a special-edition “Aquaman” bottle for the upcoming release of the film.

The bottle features a trident inspired by Aquaman and a golden cap.

Momoa is a proud and outspoken ocean activist, and Mananalu Water aims to eliminate single-use plastic with its aluminum bottles. Momoa puts his words into action through the company’s “Drink One, Remove One” initiative which removes one water bottle’s worth of plastic from the ocean for every bottle purchased.

“This bottle is about more than just the movie. Because protecting our oceans is up to all of us,” Momoa said. “And every time you drink any Mananalu bottle you are protecting the oceans one bottle at a time.”

Mananalu comes in 22-oz bottles are now available for purchase on Mananalu’s website and in limited retailers.

The special-edition “Aquaman” bottles come in a six-pack for $29.99.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 22 — just in time for the holiday. So you can give gifts to your family and save the ocean at the same time.