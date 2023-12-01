‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Official Trailer Finally Gets Release Date

Finally, the time has come. On Friday, December 1, Rockstar Games announced the release date for the first official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer.

It was previously reported that the trailer would be released in December, and now the specific date is set.

The trailer we’ve all been waiting for will drop on Tuesday, December 5.

Rockstar announced with a simple graphic on X.

The last GTA release, Grand Theft Auto V, dropped in 2013 and sold over 185 million copies.

Grand Theft Auto VI is “set in a fictional version of Miami and features two protagonists, a man and a woman.”

As the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI continued to grow, hours of early footage leaked last year by two teenagers in the United Kingdom.

While we will all still have to wait for the release of the game, having a confirmed release date will bring us one step closer to having the game in our hands and loaded on our consoles.