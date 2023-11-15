“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger!” Well, this time around, it is welcome to Arby’s as we celebrate a highly-anticipated release with some nostalgia.

Arby’s is teaming up with Paramount+ to celebrate the upcoming release of Good Burger 2.

This week, the GOOD BURGER 2 Meal is available exclusively at Arby’s featuring the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, a strawberry steak, and fries.

Good Burger 2 premieres on Wednesday, November 22, exclusively on Paramount+.

Along with the GOOD BURGER 2 Meal, fans of the iconic 90’s film can show their excitement for the film with some nostalgic merchandise available only on ArbysShop.com.

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Ellen Rose said in a release.

“Partnering with Paramount+ to offer the GOOD BURGER 2 Meal lets us connect with our audience in a relevant yet unexpected way – and also showcase our Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which is a really good burger, to new fans.”

There is also a special treat with Good Burger fans in the Atlanta area, with a Johns Creek Arby’s location at 5815 State Bridge Rd. hosting a pop-up event on November 16 to celebrate the film and GOOD BURGER 2 Meal by transforming the restaurant into a GOOD BURGER location for the day.

The event will feature interactive activities including a Burgermobile replica that is perfect for photo ops and chances for attendees to win prizes such as GOOD BURGER 2 merch and Arby’s gift cards.

The GOOD BURGER 2 Meal is available now at participating locations nationwide.