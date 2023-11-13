Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Dozen Donuts For World Kindness Day

If you are a donut lover, Krispy Kreme is the place for you to start your week off with a bang.

In honor of World Kindness Day on Monday, November 13, Krispy Kreme will be giving out a free dozen of donuts to the first 500 guests visiting Krispy Kreme shops in the United States.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. “Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that.”

TOMORROW, 11/13! ❤️🍩 Celebrate World Kindness Day with us by being one of the first 500 guests at your local shop to receive a FREE Original Glazed dozen to share with loved ones ➡️ https://t.co/2q0iFQpsOO pic.twitter.com/uCu6FV9P01 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 12, 2023

No purchase is necessary to take advantage of the promo — which is for a dozen Original Glazed Donuts.

“We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts – one doughnut for you and many to share with others – will inspire millions of small acts of kindness,” he added.

The offer is limited to one dozen of donuts per guest, in-store or drive-thru only at participating locations.