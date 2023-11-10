The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 4, 2024, at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. On Friday, November 10, the official list of nominees for the awards was announced.

This year, three new categories — Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording — were added.

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on CBS and be streamed on Paramount+.

Did your favorite artist earn a Grammy nomination?

A full look at the nominees for the 66th annual Grammy Awards can be seen below.

2024 Grammy Nominations

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Chemistry” — Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation” — Miley Cyrus

“Guts” — Olivia Rodrigo

“- (Subtract)” — Ed Sheeran

“Midnights”— Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma” – Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine” – SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle” — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush” — Troye Sivan

Best Rock Album

“But Here We Are” — Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher” — Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons” — Metallica

“This Is Why” — Paramore

“In Times New Roman…”— Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

“The Car” — Arctic Monkeys

“The Record” — Boygenius

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” — Lana Del Rey

“Cracker Island” — Gorillaz

“I Inside the Old Year Dying”— PJ Harvey

Best R&B Album

“Girls Night Out” — Babyface

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” — Coco Jones

“Special Occasion” — Emily King

“Jaguar II” — Victoria Monét

“Clear 2: Soft Life EP”— Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

“Attention” — Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

“Low” — SZA

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Love in Exile” — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

“Quality Over Opinion” — Louis Cole

“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree” — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

“Live at the Piano” — Cory Henry

“The Omnichord Real Book”— Meshell Ndegeocello

Song of the Year

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbiethe Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Country Album

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Brothers Osborne” — Brothers Osborne

“Zach Bryan” — Zach Bryan

“Rustin’ in the Rain” — Tyler Childers

“Bell Bottom Country”— Lainey Wilson

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

“Bordado a Mano” — Ana Bárbara

“La Sánchez” — Lila Downs

“Motherflower” — Flor de Toloache

“Amor Como en las Películas de Antes” — Lupita Infante “GÉNESIS”— Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano” — ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys” — Burna Boy

“Unavailable” — Davido Featuring Musa Keys

“Rush” — Ayra Starr

“Water” — Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)

“Barbie” — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans” — John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — John Williams, composer “Oppenheimer” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Record of the Year

“Worship” — Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” — Boygenius

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét

“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” — SZA

Album of the Year

“World Music Radio” — Jon Batiste

“The Record” — Boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation” — Miley Cyrus

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” — Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure” — Janelle Monáe

“Guts” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights” — Taylor Swift

“SOS”— SZA