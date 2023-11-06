Netflix New Releases This Week: November 6 to November 12, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November now in full swing there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/6/23-11/12/23
Available November 7
- Face Off: Seasons 4-5
- The Improv: 60 and Still Standing—Netflix Comedy
Available November 8
- The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend—Netflix Documentary
- The Claus Family 3—Netflix Film
- Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld—Netflix Documentary
- Escaping Twin Flames—Netflix Documentary
- Robbie Williams—Netflix Documentary
Available November 9
- Akuma Kun—Netflix Anime
- Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre—Netflix Documentary
Available November 10
- At the Moment—Netflix Series
- The Killer
- Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
Available November 11
- Laguna Beach: Season 3