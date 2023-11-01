Netflix’s anime ambitions: what’s in store after One Piece?

Netflix, a beacon in the realm of streaming media, has dared to sail into the uncharted waters of anime with its release of the highly acclaimed series One Piece, a sublime adaptation of the beloved manga.

However, the glimmering grandeur of One Piece is but the first glint of dawn heralding a golden age of animation on Netflix. The streaming giant, with an insatiable appetite for providing diverse and captivating content, has set its sights on the horizon, where lies the vast and entrancing world of anime.

With an ambitious vow to release more anime-themed content, Netflix is poised to become a veritable Eden of eclectic animations, promising a feast of fantastical narratives that will enthrall seasoned anime enthusiasts and curious novices alike.

The anime adaptions Netflix should be looking at next

Haikyu!!

Haikyu!! is a sensational rollercoaster ride into the thrilling world of high school volleyball. Its pulse-pounding pages are etched with the trials, triumphs and tenacity of Shōyō Hinata, a diminutive yet determined protagonist with an infectious passion for the sport. This manga series deftly serves a potent cocktail of dynamic character development, gripping match sequences and an underdog story that resonates universally.

With its vivid array of colorful characters, each etched with depth and complexity, Haikyu!! would offer Netflix a veritable goldmine of narrative wealth. If adapted, this would undoubtedly serve a perfect ace on the Netflix court, engrossing viewers in a fervent play of emotions, camaraderie and the undying spirit of pursuing one’s dreams against all odds.

Attack on Titan

A manga series that’s become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, it’s a stark, sprawling canvas of post-apocalyptic landscapes, towering monstrosities and humanity teetering on the brink of extinction. The narrative is soaked in intrigue and tension, the character arcs are intense and emotionally charged, with themes touching on survival, sacrifice and the hauntingly gray areas of morality.

The protagonist, Eren Yeager, is an emblem of resilience against the towering Titans, his journey fraught with loss, determination and indomitable spirit. The sublime mix of breathtaking action sequences and deep philosophical undertones in Attack on Titan would offer Netflix a truly gripping, high-stakes saga, propelling viewers into a vortex of raw emotion and relentless suspense – a match made in cinematic heaven, if there ever was one.

Baccano!

Next on our illustrious list is the vibrant, chaotic and wonderfully complex universe of Baccano! A maze of intersecting storylines with a diverse ensemble of characters, Baccano! is a rollercoaster ride through the Prohibition-era underworld. Its non-chronological storytelling style, reminiscent of a jazz composition, weaves a narrative tapestry as rich as it is captivating.

The characters are masterfully etched, each bringing a unique rhythm to the unfolding symphony of events. The charm lies in its intricate plot, dark humor and the clever intertwining of fantasy with historical events, making it a potent mix of suspense, action and unexpected twists. If adapted to Netflix, Baccano! would offer viewers a unique storytelling experience, each episode a puzzle piece fitting seamlessly into the grand narrative, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats in anticipation and delight.

Monster

The hauntingly riveting universe of Monster is one poised to leave Netflix viewers under its spell. This psychological thriller manga series, penned by Naoki Urasawa, plunges us into the complex psyche of Dr. Kenzō Tenma as he grapples with the darkness of his past. Tenma, a renowned surgeon, finds his world upended when he saves the life of a child who grows up to be a ruthless killer. The narrative is a labyrinth, each twist and turn steeped in suspense, each revelation a testament to the intricacies of the human mind.

The strength of Monster lies in its exploration of moral dilemmas, the blurred lines between good and evil, and the chilling realization that monsters are not born but made. Adapted to Netflix, Monster would offer viewers a gripping journey into the heart of darkness, each episode a haunting reminder of the monsters that lurk within us all.

Wolf’s Rain

Wolf’s Rain, a narrative tapestry woven with poignant threads of adventure, fantasy and heart-wrenching emotion, unfolds in a dystopian world. It spins the tale of a resilient pack of wolves disguised as humans, led by the enigmatic Kiba, as they embark on a quest for the mythical paradise, promised to be reborn at the world’s end.

Keiko Nobumoto’s mastery over her craft shines through in every frame, each character a nuanced portrayal of resilience, hope and the indomitable spirit of freedom. The stunning artwork, coupled with Yoko Kanno’s soul-stirring music, creates a sensory feast that tugs at the heartstrings. Adapted to Netflix, Wolf’s Rain would be a powerful exploration of survival, dreams and the enduring strength of the spirit. Each episode would be a poignant canvas of the wolves’ journey, their struggles and triumphs resonating with viewers, leaving them spellbound and yearning for more.

While we wait for the next anime adaptation

As we wait in anticipation for the next big anime adaptation on Netflix, there are myriad ways to keep the excitement alive and the suspense at a fever pitch. One such avenue is delving into the rich, immersive world of manga comics and books. These provide an in-depth and intimate exploration of our beloved characters, their intricate narratives and the beguiling realms they inhabit.

This literary plunge not only heightens suspense but also deepens our understanding and connection to the unfolding drama.

As we bask in the afterglow of anime’s enchanting spell, let anticipation be your companion, patiently and excitedly awaiting Netflix’s next magical anime offering. Let’s embrace the thrill of the unknown!