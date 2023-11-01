IHOP is launching a new video series featuring college football players from around the country showing off their favorite pancake stacks to take breakfast to the next level.

IHOP partnered with eight college football players who visited restaurants near their campuses and sampled various pancakes before picking their favorites.

The favorite pancake stacks are known as “Fan Cakes,” and will be available on IHOP.com menus and participating locations for fans to enjoy.

Among the players in the campaign are Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, Colorado’s Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Florida’s Roderick Kearney, Washington’s Landen Hatchett, and more.

While a majority of the players picked the Cinn-A-Stack, there are a variety of Fan Cakes like the Mexican Tres Leches, Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancake, and Strawberry Banana Protein Pancake at the local IHOP locations.

The participating players include:

See how your pancake order stacks up to Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell in a new episode of “Fan Cakes, Presented by @IHOP.” What’s your favorite IHOP pancake? 🐘🥞#RollTide | #FanCakes pic.twitter.com/6UBCFYcnsL — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) November 1, 2023

University of Alabama – Jihaad Campbell, Cinn-A-Stack

·University of Arizona – Ephesians Prysock, Cinn-A-Stack

Boston College – Drew Kendall, Mexican Tres Leches

University of Colorado – Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Strawberry Banana Protein Pancake

University of Florida – Roderick Kearney, Cinn-A-Stack

Purdue University – Devin Mockobee, Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancake

Texas A&M University – Kam Dewberry, Cinn-A-Stack

University of Washington – Landen Hatchett, Cinn-A-Stack

“Our IHOP restaurants are a fantastic destination for students and fans to gather pre- or post-game for a meal together. We can’t think of a better way to bring college football fans to the table than by sharing the stories – and pancakes – of their favorite student-athletes,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP.

“We are on a mission to spread more joy every day by encouraging guests in each of the eight regions to visit their local IHOP to try their players’ Fan Cake. From quality, fresh menu options to exciting value offers, we have everything fans need to celebrate their favorite college football team, win or lose.”

The “Fan Cakes” will be available at participating locations through December 31, 2023. So what are you waiting for?