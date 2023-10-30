If you didn’t know that the NBA had an official underwear, well, now you do. And it’s all thanks to Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, October 30, it was announced that Kardashian’s wildly popular SKIMS brand has been named the official underwear of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.

SKIMS Mens just launched on October 26 and its launch campaign featured NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other star athletes like Neymar and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership.

“Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways. Fans will see the partnership come to life at future marquee events, including NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament.”

SKIMS was co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, who is the company’s CEO, in 2019.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” Kardishian said. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”