Matthew Perry, the actor most famously known for his standout role as Chandler Bing in the hit 1990s sitcom Friends, has died at age 54.

Perry became a fan-favorite through his portrayal of Chandler and used his success to land other roles and guest-starring appearances in a number of shows throughout the years.

According to TMZ, the 54-year-old actor reportedly was found dead on Saturday at a Los Angeles-area home.

VIEW GALLERY

Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home and appeared to have drowned. There were no drugs found at the scene, and no foul play is believed to be involved.

After starring on Friends for 10 seasons, Perry opened up about his long history of drug and alcohol abuse. Perry was addicted to Vicodin for a number of years — including while he was starring on Friends — and was in and out of rehab before getting sober.

Perry revealed during a book tour last year that he almost died in 2018 due to a gastrointestinal perforation which led to spending months in the hospital.

Our deepest condolences go out to Perry’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.