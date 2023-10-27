LISTEN: Brent Faiyaz ‘Larger Than Life’ Stream & Download: New Album

Brent Faiyaz gave his fans a nice surprise as October winds down with a 14-track project titled Larger Than Life. Faiyaz officially announced the surprise project on social media Thursday morning before it hit streaming services on Friday, October 27.

It is Faiyaz’s first official project under the independent banner.

Larger Than Life includes a number of features like A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Coco Jones, and more.

Faiyaz is currently completing the European leg of his “F*ck The World: It’s A Wasteland” tour before taking a break for the holidays and resuming in January in Australia and New Zealand, before finishing off in Asia.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Brent Faiyaz ‘Larger Than Life’ Details

Album: ‘Larger Than Life’

Artist: Brent Faiyaz

Genre: R&B/Soul

Run Time: 14 songs, 36 min 20 sec

Release Date: Friday, October 27 | © 2023 ISO Supremacy under exclusive license to UnitedMasters LLC

Listen to Brent Faiyaz ‘Larger Than Life’ on Spotify

To listen to Brent Faiyaz ‘One Thing At A Time’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Brent Faiyaz ‘Larger Than Life’ on Apple Music

To listen to Brent Faiyaz ‘Larger Than Life’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

apple</a>.com/us/album/larger-than-life/1710673514″ height=”450″ frameborder=”0″ sandbox=”allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation”>

Brent Faiyaz ‘Larger Than Life’ Tracklist

1. “Tim’s Intro” Feat. Timbaland

2. “Last One Left” Feat. Missy Elliott & Lil Gray

3. “Forever Yours”

4. “Best Time”

5. “Big Mad Skit” Feat. FLEE & Princess Cro

6. “Moment of Your” Life Feat. Coco Jones

7. “Outside All Night” Feat.. A$AP Rocky & N3WYRKLA

8. “Wherever I Go”

9. “Upset” Feat. Tommy Richman & FELIX!

10. “On This Side” Feat. A$AP Ant & CruddyMurda

11. “Dawged Em Skit” Feat. TTM Dawg

12. “Belong to You” Feat. Babyface Ray

13. “WY@”

14. “Pistachios”