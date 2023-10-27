The highly-anticipated release of Taylor Swift‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is finally here, with the re-recorded version of Swift’s fifth studio album hitting streaming services on Friday, October 27.

The album includes hit records “Shake It Off” and “Bad Blood.”

The release comes exactly nine years to the day of its original release in 2014, with bonus tracks “Wonderland,” “New Romantics” and “You Are In Love.”

It is the fourth of Swift’s six planned Taylor’s Version projects, with her 2006 self-titled debut album and 2017’s Reputation to go.

Now that the album is re-released, there is only one thing left to do: kick back, put on your headphones, and dance like no one is watching while you re-live some of your favorite 2014 hits.

But you know what makes everything better? A cocktail… and the fine folks from Empress 1908 Gin are here to help you out with the perfect Swiftie cocktail — the Empress Lavender Haze.

The Lavender Haze cocktail went viral on TikTok at the start of the Era’s tour, and with the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) it’s the perfect time to bring it back from the vault. The Empress Lavender Haze is a twist on classic lemonade mixed with lavender honey.

The full recipe for the Empress Lavender Haze and stream 1989 (Taylor’s Version) can be seen below.

Empress Lavender Haze Cocktail Recipe

2 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz Lavender Honey Syrup

2 oz Lemonade

Lavender Sprig

Method: Fill a stemless wine glass with crushed ice. Shake lemonade and syrup on ice and strain into the glass. Layer Empress 1908 Gin on top and add more crushed ice. Garnish with a lavender sprig.

Listen To Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Since your cocktail is now ready, it’s time to listen to the album everyone has been waiting for.

Album: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Artist: Taylor Swift

Genre: Pop

Run Time: 21 songs; 1 hour, 17 minutes

Release Date: Friday, October 27 | © 2023 Taylor Swift

To listen to Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

